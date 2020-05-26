BNSF railroad to clean up lead waste at Sioux City property

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2013, file photo, a BNSF Railway train hauls crude oil near Wolf Point, Mont. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Federal officials say BNSF railroad has agreed to clean up two million pounds of broken glass from televisions and computer monitors that contain lead at a property it bought in Sioux City, Iowa, several years ago.

The Environmental Protection Agency says the glass from cathode ray tube monitors was left at the site by a recycling company that owned the land before BNSF bought it in 2014.

The EPA says the cleanup will take about four months to complete.

The EPA says the Sioux City site is one of six locations in Iowa and Nebraska where Recycletronics left roughly 16.9 million pounds of glass from CRT monitors behind. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories