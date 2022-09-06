SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Round Room Live and Nickelodeon have announced that Sioux City will be apart of their U.S. tour of Blue’s Clues & You! Live on Stage show.

According to a release from OVG360, Sioux City is approximately featured among the first 50 cities to feature the live show on March 16, 2023.

The musical show will feature characters from the Nickelodeon show such as Blue, Magenta, and Rainbow Puppy amongst others, the release said.

“We are thrilled to bring Blue’s Clues & You! Live On Stage to families all across the country,” said Stephen Shaw, tour producer and co-president of Round Room Live. “Blue’s Clues is a beloved show that has captivated children for generations. We are honored and excited to be bringing such iconic characters to the stage in a riveting, engaging production that the whole family will enjoy.”

The release states that the story is crafted by Blue’s Clues co-creator Angela C. Santomero and is under the direction of industry veterans John Tartaglia and Melanie Lockyear. The show is bringing an array of puppets and puppetry techniques along with other techniques crafted for and by the industry.

“Blue’s Clues & You! Live On Stage brings an exciting original story to life through unique elements, dynamic staging and original music compositions that will have the audience out of their seats dancing and singing along from beginning to end,” said Pam Kaufman, President Consumer Products and Experiences, Paramount. “This brand-new production and the phenomenal creative team behind it truly deliver on our commitment to deliver the very best entertainment experience to kids and families.”

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased by visiting the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center or online on the Orpheum’s website.