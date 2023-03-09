SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Across the nation, there is a shortage of blood donations for people that need them.

According to Lifeserve, the blood shortage comes from an increase in demand and low storage ability. The company also said that donated blood has a short shelf life. According to Lifeserve if you want to make it a goal to donate blood, it could help to make it a routine.

“What we’d like to see is everybody incorporate blood donation into their routine, ” said Dustyne Merryman of Lifeserve. “Just like their kid’s basketball games school functions make a point to put on your calendar, keep those appointments, and make it a commitment to your community”

Merryman also says that severe weather can impact delivery drivers from getting donated blood to specific locations. Those interested in donating blood can schedule a donation on the LifeServe Website.