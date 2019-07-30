Blood drive to be held in honor of Pete Johnson

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – A special blood drive will be held in South Sioux City in honor of a man that died one year ago.

KidLogic Child Care is hosting Pete Johnson’s Memorial Blood Drive Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. In the FaceBook event, they said the Johnson “was very loyal in donating blood religiously.”

Thursday, August 1 will be one year since Johnson died after an assault in downtown Sioux City.

Blood will go to LifeServe Blood Center. Their bloodmobile will be at EN Swett Community School at 2300 C Street in South Sioux City. They will be collecting whole blood and double red cells. To schedule a donation, click here.