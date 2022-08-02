SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A local blood center will be hosting a community blood drive in order to combat low supply levels.

LifeServe Blood Center and UnityPoint Health – Sioux City are inviting the community to this year’s Blood Donor Day to boost the community blood supply.

According to a release, Blood Donor Day is the largest blood drive of the year. The drive will be held on August 5 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Southern Hills Mall.

National and local blood supplies have dipped to critically low levels with less than a one-day supply of more than half of the blood types which causes concern for hospitals and patients in need, the release stated.

“We normally have a 3 to 5 day supply of all blood types on our shelves,” said Stacy Sime, Chief Executive Officer for LifeServe Blood Center. “Our blood supply has dwindled to less than a one-day supply. Unfortunately, we’ve seen less blood donors these last few months but the demand for blood products continues to rise and we need to immediately increase our supply.

The release states that there is a constant need for donations as blood products have a short shelf life and the blood supply needs to be continuously replenished. On average, someone needs blood every two seconds. LifeServe, and local hospitals, always need blood products on the shelf for patients in need.

Facing an urgent need for additional donors, LifeServe and UnityPoint Health – Sioux City are asking all eligible and potential donors to schedule appointments to give blood this week at Blood Donor Day.

Blood donors can find available appointments on their website or by calling 800.287.4903.

LifeServe is encouraging blood donors to schedule appointments. Walk-ins will be taken during available appointment times.