SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — There’s a high demand for blood donations in the Siouxland area.

A flight lead with MercyOne’s Air Med Service said blood donations are critical for treating trauma patients.

Even if the blood supply is stable today, the shelf-life of blood means communities are always looking for donors.

“Yeah, it’s a super precious resource and we have a limited supply. So a pack of red blood cells lasts about 42 days, so after that we have to replenish it and if we don’t have people donating that’s where the shortages are coming up,” said MercyOne Flight Manager, Nik Gonzales.

LifeServe Blood Center in Sioux City said it is dealing with an unprecedented shortage.