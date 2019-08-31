Blood donations dip during holiday weekend

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With everyone heading to the lake or getting ready to hit the road for the long holiday weekend, the boost in travelers means more accidents and fewer people donating blood.

That leaves a big need for blood donations and LifeServe Blood Center is asking you to keep donating in mind.

“So, that’s a pretty bad equation for us because people need more blood but we have less blood. That’s why we’re asking everyone to come out either this weekend or the weekend after,” said Claire Deroin of the LifeServe Blood Center.

It’s important to remember someone somewhere needs blood every two seconds. Just one blood donation can save up to three different lives.