Blood collection centers paying close attention to spread of covid-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – LifeServe Blood Center and other blood collection centers are some of the many local businesses that are paying close attention to the spread of covid-19.

Since the virus is most often spread through saliva or mucus and not blood, there have been no warning issues concerning blood collection.

According to a report from February 25, from the American Associated of Blood Blanks, additional interventions are not necessarily based on risk data, but continued vigilance is important.

A local LifeServe official told KCAU 9 that if donors are truthful when answering pre-screening questionnaires, any potential threat will be identified.

“Our normal screening process would catch that because only blood donors feeling healthy and well are eligible to donate. That is one of our screening questions. So if someone has the sniffles or feels like they are just getting over something we’ll tell them to go home and wait to donate,” Claire DeRoin with LifeServe Blood Center said.

DeRoin added that donors are also asked to notify the center if they become ill in the days following their donation as well.