Blood Center receives donations on Black Friday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — On a day known for shopping, Siouxlanders donated blood.

The Lifeserve Blood Center partnered up with wings air rescue to host the heroes helping heroes blood drive.

Dustyne Merryman is the Sioux City Donor Center Supervisor. She said the center is always in need of donors to help save lives.

“When an accident happens or a tragedy happens, our blood isn’t immediate available so we have to have those donors coming in consistently everyday,” Merryman said.

Merryman added donating blood can reduce risk of heart attacks in Siouxlanders.

