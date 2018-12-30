Blood banks in need of donations

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Holidays are a nice break from the day to day, but it can be a hard time for vital services like blood banks.

Regular blood donations take a hit during the holiday season.

People get busy with family and can't always make time to donate blood.

However the demand for the life saving resource remains. That's why our local LifeServe Blood Center holds its annual Holiday Hero Blood Drive to help with the shortage.

With donations from others in the community, like the Musketeers and Casey's, donors are incentivize to come in and give blood.

"Step up and make sure we have what we need. The Musketeers are a great partner, all we did is reach out and say hey we could use some help this winter and they said how many tickets would you like and that is such a cool feeling to know that it's not just LifeServe that is looking to save lives, it's the entire community."