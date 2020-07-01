Blocks of Jackson St. in Sioux City to close

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Four blocks of Jackson Street in Sioux City will be closing next week.

The Engineering Division of Sioux City said that Jackson Street between 36th Street and 39th Street will be closed starting the morning of July 6. Access to homes will still be maintained.

A contractor will work to replace existing sidewalk curb ramps, placement of new

curb and gutter, concrete panel patching, remove the existing street surface, and

complete asphalt resurfacing.

Work is expected to finish in mid-August, pending on the weather.

Drivers are asked to obey traffic signals, slow down, and drive cautiously.