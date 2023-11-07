SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The end of October marks the end of Breast Cancer Awareness Month as well as the Block-Out Cancer fundraiser.

Last month, Wilson Trailer and June E. Nylen Cancer Center teamed up to raise money for cancer patients.

Supporters could donate to cover holes in livestock trailers, 150 large punches, and 1,300 small punches.

Organizers of the event told KCAU 9 that this year’s fundraiser raised more than $62,000 for those in need.

“Cancer affects everyone’s lives, it’s something that touches our employees, our customers, everyone in the community so it felt like a great partnership and we’re just so excited to be able to give back to the community,” Vice President of Wilson Trailer Tiffany Persinger said.

Persinger said that she’s thankful for the community’s support and hopes to do Block-Out Cancer again next year.