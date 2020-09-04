Block of Virginia Street to close for repairs

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A block of Virginia Street in Sioux City will be closed for repairs next week.

The Engineering Division of Sioux City said that Virginia Street will be closed between Gordon Drive and 3rd Street starting Tuesday morning so city crews will make repairs to damaged street paving in this section.

Detours using Court Street and 3rd Street as well as Nebraska and 3rd Street will be used.

Work is expected to be complete the afternoon of September 11.

Drivers are asked to slow down, obey traffic signals, and drive cautiously.

Latest Stories