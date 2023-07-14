SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A block of Van Buren Street will be closed for sanitary sewer repairs.



The City of Sioux City Engineering Division announced Van Buren Street will be closed between

Floyd Boulevard and 41st Street for sanitary sewer repairs starting Monday, July 17.

Access to homes and businesses will be maintained during the closure. A detour utilizing 41st Street, Harrison Street, and Floyd Boulevard will be available. Alternate routes may also be available.

Repairs are expected to be completed on the afternoon of Friday, July 21.



Drivers are advised to slow down, drive cautiously, and obey traffic signs.











