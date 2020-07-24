Block of Steuben Street closure in Sioux City to be extended

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A closure of Steuben Street between 3rd Street and 4th Street to through traffic has been extended by the City of Sioux City Engineering Division.

According to officials, the road will be closed so workers can make paving repairs. The closure began July 16 and had originally been expected to end July 23. It is now expected to finish Friday, July 31, pending the weather

A detour is available using 3rd Street, Chambers Street, and 4th street.

Officials continue to ask drivers to drive cautiously, slow down, and obey traffic control signals.