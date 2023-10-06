SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — There will be a closure of Pearl Street between 4th Street and 5th Street.

According to the City of Sioux City Engineering Division, a private contractor will be using cranes on Oct. 10 to set equipment on the building.

The closure will begin the morning of Oct 10 and is expected to be completed the same day. A detour route utilizing 5th Street, Douglas Street, and 4th Street will be posted.

Drivers are asked to slow down, drive cautiously, and obey traffic control signs due to the closure.