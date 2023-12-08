SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Sioux City Engineering Division has announced the closure of Harbor Drive between Expedition Court and Boulevard of Champions to through traffic.

According to an official release, the closure will allow a private contractor to complete repairs from private utility work. A detour will be posted using Expedition Court, Al Haynes Drive, Seaboard Triumph Parkway, and Boulevard of Champions.

The closure will begin on the morning of December 13 and is expected to be completed on the afternoon of December 18.

Drivers are asked to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs with regard to the closure.