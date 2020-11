SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Engineering Division of Sioux City will be closing a block of Chambers Street between 27th Street and 28th Street to all traffic.

The closure will start Thursday morning and is expected to be completed by the end of the day.

City crews will work to remove trees in the area.

A detour using 27th Street, Prospect Street, and 28th Street can be used.

Drivers are asked to obey traffic signals, slow down, and drive cautiously.