SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A block of 11th Street will be closed for a couple weeks.

According to the City of Sioux City Engineering Division, the road closure of 11th Street between Pierce Street and Nebraska Street will allow for the completion of pavement repairs in the intersection. The left and center lanes on Pierce Street at 11th will also be closed.

The closure began Monday afternoon with repairs expected to be completed in two weeks.

Drivers are asked to slow down, obey traffic lights, and drive cautiously.