Blizzard latest: Blustery conditions reduce visibility

10:30 a.m. – Meteorologist Caitlyn Lorr is live providing up-to-date details on the blizzard conditions around Siouxland.

Road conditions around Siouxland are ranging from normal (not snow-covered) in eastern Siouxland to partially and completely covered the more west you head, with travel not advised for some roads between Norfolk and O’Neill.

Current conditions in downtown Sioux City are reducing visibility due to a mix of the falling snow and high winds.

Visibility in western Siouxland (or west of I-29) is ranging from a quarter of a mile (0.25 miles) to a half a mile (0.50 miles), with visibility in eastern Siouxland (or east of I-29) still ranging from a mile up to 10 miles.

Temperatures are also going to be on the frigid side as the high temperature occurred around 7 a.m. this morning. After the high temperature around 33 degrees occurred, temperatures started dropping following the passage of the cold front that is bringing in the high winds and snow.

Due to the high winds, there is also a wind chill in the area, with real-feel temperatures ranging from around -10 degrees up to the mid teens.

Winds are going to be one of the biggest issues of the day (other than the snow), with winds coming from the northwest between 20 and 40 mph, with gusts reaching up to 60 mph or higher at times.

Snow started moving into western Siouxland around 4 a.m. this morning, reaching the Sioux City area around 8 a.m. this morning.

Snow will continue to fall in Sioux City until around 5 p.m. this evening, with the snow clearing out of eastern Siouxland around 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. tonight. Once the snow clears out of Siouxland we will continue to see blowing snow through the evening and overnight hours into Christmas eve. Winds and wind gusts are projected to stay strong through the overnight hours, which could lead to ground blizzards.

A ground blizzard occurs when strong winds blow around fresh, deep snow, creating whiteout conditions. This means that blowing snow could continue to create blizzard like conditions even though the snow is no longer physically falling.

Snow totals are ranging from around 3 to 6 inches across the Siouxland area, with slightly higher totals closer to 6 or 7 inches in northern Siouxland around Sioux and Lyon Counties, and lower totals closer to 1 to 3 inches in southern Siouxland.

Due to the high winds mixed with the falling snow and the conditions that are likely for Siouxland, the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a blizzard warning for Siouxland, which will remain in effect until 9 p.m. tonight.

The NWS will issue a blizzard warning when both of the following conditions are happening or will likely happen in the next 12 to 18 hours:

Snow and/or blowing snow reducing visibility to 1/4 mile or less for 3 hours or longer.

Sustained winds of 35 mph or greater, or, frequent gusts up to 35 mph or greater.

Temperatures will continue to drop throughout the rest of the morning and afternoon until Siouxland hits a low-temperature tomorrow morning around 4 degrees with blowing snow and/or ground blizzards possible tonight and overnight.

8:40 a.m. – Meteorologist Caitlyn Lorr gave up-to-date details on the incoming blizzard-like conditions for Siouxland.

The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for much of Siouxland due to the falling snow mixed with high winds.

Blizzard-like conditions like white-outs are possible today, especially in the more open and rural Siouxland areas.

Courtesy Nebraska 511

West of Randolf, Intersection of Hwy 81 and 20 looking west at 8:54 a.m.

They said that portions of east-central, south-central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west-central Iowa and southwest Minnesota would be affected with snow accumulations of four to seven inches and wind gusts as high as 55 mph.

The warning will last until 9 p.m. Wednesday evening.

In the meantime, the NWS warns that Travel could be difficult as widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. They also said that strong winds could cause tree damage. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

KCAU 9 will update on the conditions throughout the day.