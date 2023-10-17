SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Children will have a chance to see Blippi when he comes to Sioux City in the following spring.

The Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour is continuing with an addition of over 70 new dates next year, with a stop in Sioux City. There will be monster trucks, excavators, and garbage trucks galore, with Blippi and special guest Meekah as they discover what makes different cities unique and special.

Tickets for Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour go on sale Friday, Oct. 20 with pre-sale on Oct. 19 tickets and additional information, visit OrpheumLive.com or the Primebank Box Office.

Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour will stop in Sioux City on Friday, April 5, 2024 at the Orpheum Theatre.

“We are thrilled to be able to continue performances of Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour in even more cities in 2024,” said Stephen Shaw, Founder and Co-President of Round Room Live. “After a successful run in the spring and now this fall, across both North America and the UK, we’re excited for even more families to share in the joy and wonder of Blippi On Tour and to create lifelong memories together.”