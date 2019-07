SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — If you want your license plate to have some attitude, there’s a specialty plate just for you.

Starting July 1, Iowans can now order a black and white plate. The new blackout plate was approved by the state legislature this year.

They are available for order online or by filling out a form and mailing to the Iowa DOT’s Vehicle and Motor Carrier Services Bureau.

The blackout plates cost $35.