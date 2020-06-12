Blackbird Bend Casino set to reopen on June 15

ONAWA, Iowa (KCAU) – The Blackbird Bend Casino will resume operations on Monday at 8 a.m.

Starting Monday, the modified hours for the casino will be from 8 a.m. to Midnight Sunday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

The casino and entertainment venue suspended its operations on March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While we have been anxious to reopen, we fully recognize that the COVID-19 pandemic is ongoing and still poses health risks. That is why we have instituted dozens of precautionary measures and protocols to keep our guests and team members safe and healthy. That remains our top priority,” said Brad Appleton, Chief Operating Officer for the Blackbird Bend Corporation.

Blackbird Bend will require all of its guests and team members to wear a face mask inside of the facility except when they’re eating. Smoking will not be allowed for the time being.

Officials mentioned all the guests and employees will also be subjected to a brief health screening and contactless temperature check when entering the building.

Appleton said the casino will be thoroughly and continuously cleaned and sanitized and will have hand sanitizer and wipes readily available throughout the venue.

“We will also ask all guests to join us in practicing reasonable physical distancing. To that end, we have redesigned our gaming floor, and have taken tables out of the restaurant to better ensure it,” he said.

Blackbird Bend has canceled all of the concerts that were planned for its Event Center this year. All of the 2020 shows have been rescheduled until 2021.

The venue said guests who have purchased tickets for any of this season’s concerts will be issued refunds for their purchases.

For more information on the precautionary measures that the casino is taking, visit their website.

