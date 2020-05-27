Blackbird Bend Casino plans to reopen in Mid-June

ONAWA, Iowa (KCAU) – Blackbird Bend Casino has announced that it will delay its reopening.

The casino and entertainment venue suspended its operations on March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Based on a rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in parts of East Central Nebraska, we believe it is prudent to delay our reopening until mid-June. While we are anxious to resume operations, we know this decision represents the best interests of the larger community because many of our team members and guests reside in that area of Nebraska that is still seeing an increase in cases. Our highest priority is the health and safety of people, not profits.” From Brad Appleton, Chief Operating Officer for the Blackbird Bend Corporation.

Appleton said the casino has been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized while casino operations have been suspended.

“We continue to monitor the latest information from state and local public health agencies to make sure we are doing the right thing to keep our guests and team members safe. Once we reopen, we are prepared to offer our guests an environment that assures a whole new level of health safety,” said Appleton.

Blackbird Bend Casino mentions that it will continue to keep the public updated on further developments through its website, Facebook, and Twitter pages.

Blackbird Bend Casino stated the tentative date to reopen and resume operations at this time is June 15.

