Blackbird Bend Casino holding vaccine clinic Thursday

ONAWA, Iowa (KCAU) — Blackbird Bend Casino will host a first-come, first-serve vaccination clinic on Thursday.

According to the casino, anyone over the age of 21 or older can get a vaccine on April 1 starting at 10:30 a.m. until doses run out.

Carl T. Curtis Health Center personnel will be administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to attendees, which requires only one dose.

The casino said that no reservations or appointments will be taken, but those who want to receive a vaccine should bring a photo ID and an insurance card if insured.