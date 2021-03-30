Blackbird Bend Casino holding vaccine clinic Thursday

ONAWA, Iowa (KCAU) — Blackbird Bend Casino will host a first-come, first-serve vaccination clinic on Thursday.

According to the casino, anyone over the age of 21 or older can get a vaccine on April 1 starting at 10:30 a.m. until doses run out.

Carl T. Curtis Health Center personnel will be administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to attendees, which requires only one dose.

The casino said that no reservations or appointments will be taken, but those who want to receive a vaccine should bring a photo ID and an insurance card if insured.

