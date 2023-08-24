SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — This November, two rock bands will be performing in Sioux City on the same night.

According to a release from the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Black Stone Cherry, and Giovanni & The Hired Guns will be hitting the stage on Saturday, November 11 at 8 p.m.

According to the release, Black Stone Cherry is a tight-knit group led by lifelong friends Chris Robertson, Ben Wells, and John Fred Young. The group is also welcoming their new bass player, Steve Jewell.

Giovannie & The Hired Guns will be adding a unique vibe to the show. The release states that they have pushed the boundaries of rock-and-roll and country, creating an “irresistibly gritty sound all their own.”

Tickets will be available for purchase on Friday, August 25 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased here or in person at the Rock Shop inside the casino.