Black Friday shoppers chase down Siouxland deals

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- It was an early morning for many shoppers in Siouxland looking to take advantage of some Black Friday deals this holiday season.

Last year Christmas shoppers had 32 days between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Well this year, there are only 26 days, making the busiest day of the year for retailers even busier.

“Ealy preparation getting everything ready beforehand, getting signs set and ready to go all staff members working as a team to make it happen and get it done,” said Sherrea Black a Bomgaars manager.

Businesses like Bomgaars started preparing for the Black Friday rush weeks in advance.

“Every hand on deck that we can get is here. We do a no request off on this day as much as possible so we can have every staff member on deck for this,” said Black.

The extra staff is able to help out shoppers that are chasing down those Black Friday deals.

“We’re spending the dough to get some good prices, and we got a few Christmas presents yet to buy and quality time with the family,” said Steve Alger a shopper.

Those young shoppers getting a sneak peek at what might be under the tree.

“My birthday is in December so I get a lot of presents,” said Isaac Elmer a shopper.

For some people, Black Friday shopping is less about the presents and more about the family fun they have each year.

“My sisters and I, we have been doing this tradition now for a few years and my husband drives us around usually,” said Leigh Schossow a shopper.

Another part of the Thanksgiving holiday spent next to the ones you cherish the most

“We meet at my house and then we just go around and we just find stuff for ourselves and then for other people if we happen to find something but yeah it’s more for fun and the family time,” said Schossow.

This year, consumers are expected to spend more than 7 billion dollars on Black Friday alone. That’s a 19 percent increase over last year. But the holiday shopping will continue after the weekend on Cyber Monday. This an even better time for shoppers with no check outlines and traffic jams.