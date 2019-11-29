Black Friday sales draws shoppers on Thanksgiving Day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Best Buy employees kicked off their Thanksgiving night shift with an encouraging cheer to hype up employees for Black Friday shoppers.

Shopper Alexia Alvarez arrived early to find her place in line and particpate in the action.

“Hopefully, it’ll be a lot less busy because everybody expects for it to be on Friday but i’m excited,” said Alvarez.

Once the doors opened, dozens of people filled Best Buy within seconds, all scouting for the best deal on the electronic items they want.

Shopper Marcus Flemister said he usually shops on Black Friday, but this year, he couldn’t risk missing out on the Thanksgiving deals.

“This year is alright. I wish it wasn’t on Thanksgiving because I think you should spend time with your family but hey, you gotta get the deals somehow,” said Flemister.

But for shopper Jay Kelley, the Thanksgiving Day head start makes the process easier by cutting down on the extra items required for a Black Friday camp out.

“For me or for someone who doesn’t have a family, they can come out here and its kinda like you’re with other people and you don’t have to bring a tent out and be frozen up,” said Kelley.

But whether your’e in it for the thrill or the deals, it’s a new Thanksgiving tradition many people look forward to each year.