Black Friday deals to be impacted by ongoing backlog at California ports

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Supply chain issues have caused the backlog of many items while driving up consumer costs. It’s a problem for some Siouxland businesses as they prepare for the biggest shopping day of the year, Black Friday.

The current shipping port delays, factory closures, and smaller truck driver workforce are a few factors of the ongoing pandemic. This is making some local businesses prepare for Black Friday a lot sooner than usual.

“The biggest stuff we’ve been doing is we’re trying to order all of our stuff in advance and order enough that it’ll last us through the holiday season,” Games King representative Indy Whitaker said.

With ongoing port delays in Los Angeles and Long Beach, some Siouxland businesses are finding it difficult to get products in time for Black Friday and the holiday season.

“The vendors are certainly fulfilling parts of our orders, and so one of the things we’re very happy about is we do have product coming in. We haven’t had a complete stop of product. We may order 10 and get 5 instead,” President of Ray’sw Midbell Music Mike Guntren said.

“Pokemon has been a huge huge seller during the last year. And the newest set just came out on Friday and we ordered, I think like, I don’t know 20 cases or whatever, and we did not get that much. I think it was somewhere closer to like 15,” Whitaker said.

Whitaker says, rising shipping costs aren’t helping.

“There’s definitely been a price increase in a lot of our stuff that it’s taken to get in. In addition to that, a lot of the orders we take have kind of allocated,” Whitaker said.

“This is kind of the start of the big Christmas shopping season. We have a few deals for Black Friday, but we plan on those months in advance. The main thing is having product for the entire Christmas shopping season,” Guntren said.

And, Guntren advises holiday shoppers to be proactive.

“I would encourage people to shop early, because we have seen some delays and we don’t have as many in certain categories as we would like,” Guntren said.

According to Business Insider, 111 container ships were waiting to dock and unload cargo as of November 9.