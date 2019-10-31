Black cat adoptions paused during Halloween season

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Black cats have been associated with bad luck and witchcraft for centuries, especially around this time of year. Which is why local shelters have temporarily paused dark-furred feline adoptions.

Many shelters and animal wellness groups say that black cats adopted around Halloween often get returned the next day or end up abused and/ or abandoned.

“During the Halloween season whether it’s a prank, whether it’s to be harmful, but we just want to make sure these guys are going to be safe and sound. And all pets living in the city or all pets you may have, they need to be safe during this holiday season,” Cindy Rarrat of Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue said.

These black cats will be available for adoption again on November 1, and shelter officials say they’ll bring good luck to their new owners with affection.