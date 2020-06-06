Bishop Walker Nickless releases a statement on racism and violence

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Bishop Walker Nickless, of the Diocese of Sioux City, released a statement on Friday about the ongoing racism and violence.

Bishop Nickless condemned racism and said that George Floyd’s death was “unjust and unnecessary.”

For the full statement from Bishop Nickless, see below.

“I join our Holy Father, Pope Francis, and my brother bishops, and all men and women of good will, in condemning once again the persistent evil of racism. The recent death of George Floyd, unjust and unnecessary as it so patently was, is merely one more example, calling out to God for justice.

Prejudice based on race assaults the God-given dignity of the persons against whom it is directed. It also corrodes the God-imitating capacity to love freely in the hearts of those in whom it lurks. I echo the words of Pope Francis in saying, “We cannot tolerate or turn a blind eye to racism and exclusion in any form and yet claim to defend the sacredness of every human life. At the same time, we have to recognize that the violence of recent nights is self-destructive and self-defeating. Nothing is gained by violence and so much is lost.”

Both worldly justice and the salvation of souls require us, not only to denounce this (and every) sin, but also regularly to examine our own conscience, to repent of our own faults, and, by God’s grace, to teach and model virtue and justice.

Millions of men and women of good will, of every race and creed, strive to live with each other every day, without either racism or violence, not only in moments of magnified publicity, such as the many laudable and peaceful protests against racism across the country in recent days, but also, and more importantly, in the ordinary affairs of life. May God give us all the grace to grow in this way of goodness, freedom, and charity.”

From Bishop Walker Nickless