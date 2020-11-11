Bishop Nickless “disturbed and saddened” by details from Vatican report on former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Bishop Walker Nickless has issued a statement in regards to the Vatican release on the former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick investigation.

While disturbed and saddened by the details released in the Nov. 10 Vatican’s report regarding Theodore McCarrick, I was pleased with the transparency of the Holy See and Pope Francis in their comprehensive abuse investigation and release of information. To learn more about the many grave instances of clergy abuse from a former cardinal, bishop and priest may be very painful for abuse survivors and their family members. Please know of my prayers for you. This is also a difficult time for the faithful. From Bishop Walker Nickless

Bishop Nickless said any victim of clergy sexual abuse should contact their local law enforcement agency.

He adds victims should also contact Angie Mack, victim abuse coordinator at MercyOne, at 1-866-435-4397.