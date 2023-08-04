SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Dioceses of Sioux City, Bishop Walker Nickless, is celebrating the 50th anniversary of his priestly ordination.

Bishop Walker Nickless was ordained on Aug. 4 1973 as a bishop at his home parish, Blessed Sacrament Church in Denver.

On Jan. 20, 2006, he was ordained to be the bishop of the Diocese of Sioux City at The Nativity Church, by Dubuque Archbishop Jerome Hanus.

“It’s gone very, very fast. When I was a young priest or a young seminarian, I never thought that I’d be here 50 years later talking about that when it seems like I just began,” he said of his 50th anniversary.

He noted that his brother priests have been great role models for him throughout his ministry as “they’ve helped me get to 50 years as a priest because they’ve paved the way before me by their example, their dedication, their commitment.”

Bishop Nickless is celebrating this anniversary with a Mass at the Cathedral of the Epiphany along with family, diocesan, and visiting clergy.