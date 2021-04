SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools announced they will hold a vaccine clinic and offer vaccines to students.

According to the school, the clinic will be held on April 29 at 9 a.m. Students who are 16 and older are eligible for the vaccine.

Siouxland District Health Department will use the Pfizer vaccine for the clinic. A second round of doses will be provided on May 19.