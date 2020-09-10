Bishop Heelan teacher set for deployment

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The message couldn’t have been much clearer today for Bishop Heelan teacher Tony Fravel: be safe and be strong.

Fravel will soon deploy overseas with the Iowa Army National Guard.

Family, friends, and school colleagues came together for a special send-off in the Heelan Library. Fravel is one of about 95 soldiers from the 113th Cavalry Regiment set for deployment on Sunday following a formal ceremony at the Sioux City Readiness Center.

Fravel’s departure comes almost 10 years after he was last deployed to Afghanistan, this time leaving his wife, three kids and Heelan family for as much as a year.

“With the teachers at school acting as an extra set of hands of parents, the BHCS system has been awesome letting me know that they are going to be taking care of my family. To be saying prayers, to being that extra parent while i’m away is phenomenal.” said Fravel.

Fravel of course will miss spending holidays with his family… So to make up for that, over the extended Labor Day holiday the family celebrated a years worth of holidays including Halloween

“All my kids wanted to wear my uniforms, my previous uniforms from when I first signed up. The pride that they have in that uniform that I wear is amazing and being able to have them reflect that is more than I can say,” added Fravel.

The formal sendoff ceremony begins at 9 a.m. Sunday. Because of COVID-19, the public will not be admitted but the ceremony can be viewed online at the Iowa National Guard Facebook page.

