SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After more than 50 years, a Siouxland teacher is ready for retirement.

Brendan Burchard has taught at Bishop Heelan Catholic High School for the past 53 years.

During his time there he has coached football as well as wrestling and he’s also helped in the classroom.

He teaches religion at the high school.

Burchard said during his time with the school, he’s enjoyed making an impact within Siouxland.

“It’s been a great ride and I can’t ever imagine doing anything else,” said Burchard.

Burchard graduated from Bishop Heelan in 1960 and he said while he’s looking forward to retirement, he still plans on attending school events from time to time.