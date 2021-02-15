Bishop Heelan students help the homeless

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Students over at Bishop Heelan Highschool braved the subzero temperatures Sunday, taking time out of their day to give to the less fortunate.

With some leftover funds from a Christmas fundraiser and a little of their own money, the students came together to prepackage food for the Warming Shelter.

Many residents of the Warming Shelter rely on places such as the Soup Kitchen for their daily meals but they are closed on Sundays, that’s why the students stepped up to fill the gap.

“I feel like everyone has an innate want to help people, especially that’s big and prevalent in the Heelan community is we want to give back, and we want to help our community as much as we can,” said Bishop Heelan Senior Bereket Ware.

Ware added that it was nice to be able to do a service project with so many being canceled due to COVID.