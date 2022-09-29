SOIUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Students from Bishop Heelan Schools spent the day helping out the Siouxland community.

More than 500 students from Bishop Heelan Catholic High School were providing community service to over 30 locations across Siouxland. Carter Kuehl, a Bishop Heelan Catholic High School senior, said his favorite part of service day is helping out the community and hanging out with friends.

“Just growing and making more relationships with the homeroom, with my friends. It’s kinda fun to do the community service with them,” Kuehl said.

Students helped in churches, schools, and non-profits around Siouxland.