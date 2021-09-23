Bishop Heelan students help out community during annual Service Day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Bishop Heelan is celebrating Homecoming this week by giving back to the community.

More than 500 students and faculty were out and about. Volunteering at 30 locations across Siouxland for their annual service day. Around 20 students were at Camp High Hopes Thursday morning, helping out with cleaning floors and chairs at the Meadowlark Lounge before an upcoming event.

“This is one of my favorite days because we all go as a homeroom and we all have different locations and different parts of the community, and I think it’s a really good way to show Heelan and what it’s all about,” said Mia Conley, a senior at Bishop Heelan.

Other locations where Heelan students volunteered include the Ronald McDonald House, Food Bank of Siouxland, and the Siouxland Humane Society.