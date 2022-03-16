SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland students are donating meals to the less fortunate.

Bishop Heelan held its annual “Feed Just One” program.

Students assembled over 100,000 meals including rice, dried vegetables and seasonings.

The meals will be shipped to Honduras to help those in need.

5th-grader Allison Schermerhorn said the experience was new to her but rewarding.

“As a 5th-grader, we’ve never done it before so it was new to us but I think we’ve been doing it pretty good and everyone’s pretty used to it,” Schermerhorn said.

Bishop Heelan students have assembled over 1,000,000 meals since the project first started 10 years ago.