SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Bishop Heelan students took the time to help those in need for the holidays.

Members of the Bishop Heelan National Honor Society made mercy bags to give to homeless persons. The mercy bags contain a stocking cap, gloves, lip balm, lotion, and hand wipes.

“It kind of gives you like a motivation of the good feeling that you can help someone, but the fact that you know that it’s going to a good cause motivates you for the future to do more good things and see if you can spread it around the community, make the world a better place overall,” said Kameron Fjeldheim president of Bishop Heelan’s National Honors Society Chapter.

The National Honors Society chapter said they made a hundred bags to give to homeless persons