Bishop Heelan student named Student of the Year

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Members of the Sioux City Rotary Club met Monday to honor a student for their academic achievements from the past school year.

Every year, the club chooses one of 12 student recipients for Student of the Year for the 2020-2021 school year. This year, Bishop Heelan Catholic High School student Berekat Ware claimed the title.

“It’s incredible being recognized. It’s an honor just even being able to come to these meetings and get recognized like that,” said Ware.

Ware plans to attend the University of Iowa where he’ll major in business analytics.