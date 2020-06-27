Bishop Heelan student killed in fatal hit-and-run in Florida

TAMPA, FL. (KCAU) – A 19-year-old from Sioux City was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Tampa on Thursday.

Bishop Heelan High School confirmed that the Sioux City teen, Keaton Chicoine, died in a statement to KCAU 9 on Friday.

“It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the loss of Keaton Chicoine from the Class of 2020. Keaton was a beloved member of the Crusader family and our prayers are extended to his family and friends. We will honor him at tomorrow’s commencement ceremony.” From Bishop Heelan High School Principal Christian A. Bork.

The school made the announcement on its Facebook page during a live stream of Friday’s morning mass.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a sedan, driven by a 16-year-old from St. Petersburg and Chicoine as a passenger, was traveling north on I-275 near the 36 milepost on the Howard Frankland Bridge on Thursday afternoon.

The sedan was experiencing a possible mechanical problem and both of them stopped along the outside shoulder to inspect the vehicle.

Officials said a pickup truck with a utility trailer was also heading north on I-1275, drifted onto the shoulder, and hit Chicoine, who was standing along the fog line of the highway inspecting the sedan.

Chicoine suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

Authorities reported that the pickup truck continued to head north on I-275 until it was corralled by other drivers near Kennedy Boulevard.

FHP said troopers arrived on the scene and arrested Rosanio Rafael Bartolon-Morales, 33, of Temple Terrance, for leaving the scene of a fatal crash and driving without a license resulting in death.

He was later taken to the Hillsborough County Jail on a $40,000 bond.

The name of the 16-year-old hasn’t yet been released by authorities.

Chicoine’s death comes two days before he was to graduate from Bishop Heelan on Saturday.

After the announcement of his death, the high school’s baseball team announced on Twitter that it has decided to cancel its games on Friday against Newell-Fonda.

Due to the very recent passing of a classmate and friend, the Bishop Heelan baseball team has decided to cancel their baseball games scheduled to be played at Newell-Fonda today. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this tragedy. @Heelan_Baseball — Bishop Heelan Athletics (@BHCS_Athletics) June 26, 2020

