SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A teacher and staff member at Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools got a little pie in their faces Thursday, but it was all in the name of charity for Make-A-Wish Iowa.

Students chose the “lucky winners” by putting cash donations in six different jars. The winners got their prize of getting pies in the face.

Each year, Heelan students present a check to help a Make-A-Wish child.

All the money raised during the event will go towards the nonprofit.