Bishop Heelan seniors receive final send-off before graduation

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A local high school honored their graduating seniors by giving them one final send-off before graduation.

Wednesday morning, Bishop Heelan Catholic High School held their College Pennant Day in their fieldhouse for the senior class of almost 100 students, to gather around to take photos holding their pennants.

One high school senior said getting ready for this photo was bittersweet but excited to represent the high school when she goes to the University of Northern Iowa in the fall for psychology.

“I’m really glad that they keeping doing this. I think it’s really cool that we’ll always have a picture and I hope to continue to do it because, I don’t know, it’s fun to look back and see what colleges people went to or if things changed in the future,” said senior Madison Koob.

The Pennant Day is a new tradition for graduating seniors that was interrupted last spring by COVID-19.