SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools held its annual Heelan auction Wednesday night to help raise funds for the Bishop Heelan School System.

Around 600 were in attendance for the event Wednesday night to try and raise $400,000.

The event’s theme was “Field of Dreams” with patrons donning their best baseball attire.

Plenty of auction items were up for bid including autographed baseballs, tickets to a Notre Dame football game and a beach vacation.

All of the proceeds help pay for the school’s daily expenses, but also its scholarship program.

“I do think it comes from a lot of things, just the pure giving heart that people have in our community and people that belong in our schools and have an affiliation to our schools. But I think also the COVID over the last two years and the muted event we’ve done the last two years, people are back this year excited, enthusiastic about what’s going on and I think that’s going to help us tonight as well,” said the President of Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools Dr. John Flanery.

According to an email sent to us by Bishop Heelan, their total after the auction well surpassed their $400,000 goal with a total over $570,000.