Bishop Heelan opens new fieldhouse before boy’s basketball game on Tuesday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Students at Bishop Heelan High School were hours away from playing in their new gym for the very first time on Tuesday night.

The first game comes after a ribbon-cutting earlier Tuesday.

The Parish started raising money 13 years ago in hopes of building the new fieldhouse.

They finally reached their goal of raising $32 million.

The fieldhouse has 1,600 seats, air conditioning, six basketball hoops, an indoor track, and new locker rooms.

“The biggest thing for me really from a day to day operation is no more crossing the street to go to P.E. Class. We’re all on a campus, it gives us longer instruction and more opportunities for our students with the running track and space,” said Chris Bork, Bishop Heelan Principal.

The Boy’s Basketball team took the court at 7 p.m Tuesday against Treynor.