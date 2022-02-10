SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Bishop Heelan Catholic High School went on lockdown Thursday around noon.

Sioux City Police called Bishop Heelan Catholic High School at 11:48 p.m. to alert the school to lockdown. A reporter on the scene stated multiple law enforcement vehicles are stationed between the two high schools.

An official with the Sioux City Police said there is an armed suicidal person in the back of one of their cars, and there is no threat to the public at this moment.

Congressman Feenstra is visiting Heelan at this time.

This is a breaking news story. KCAU 9 News will update this story with more information as it becomes available.