Bishop Heelan hosts “Happy Days” auction at Memorial Field

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Heelan Auction is one of the biggest events for Sioux City’s Bishop Heelan School System.

The auction was originally scheduled for April 18 at the Sioux City Convention Center. This year’s event, “Happy Days” Heelan Auction, was held June 25 at Memorial Field.

Guests were able to watch a virtual auction on a big screen TV with hand sanitizer stations and social distancing in play.

“This has been a fun opportunity to, not only keep the auction going live online, particularly alumni joining us through Youtube and Facebook around the country, but also have an event socially here where a lot of locals and strong alumni benefactors can gather, enjoy some social time but also have a little social distancing outside,” said Father Shane Deman, Bishop Heelan Chaplain.

The auction also honored Leonard Gill ’53 with the “Crusader of the Year” award and Pat Collins as “Distinguished Volunteer of the Year.”

The proceeds will benefit teachers’ salaries.