Bishop Heelan hosts family fun day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As the bitter cold moves across the Midwest, it’s important to find ways to stay active.

On Saturday, Bishop Heelan made that easy for kids and their families as they hosted a family fun day at the high school. Kids were able to run around the newly finished gym, make arts and crafts in the cafeteria and share a meal. Staff said it was a great way to fight off cabin fever.

“You know is a cold day in January, so we wanted to show off our brand new field house, we had arts and crafts in our commons and food for families. Just really wanted to have a chance for kids to come in, run around, have a great time and go home at lunchtime, take a nap and parents can have the afternoon off,” said Jenny Pattee with Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools.

This was the first time Heelan has opened its doors to the public for a fun day and around 70 families attended the event.

