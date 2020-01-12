Bishop Heelan hosts family fun day

Local News

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As the bitter cold moves across the Midwest, it’s important to find ways to stay active.

On Saturday, Bishop Heelan made that easy for kids and their families as they hosted a family fun day at the high school. Kids were able to run around the newly finished gym, make arts and crafts in the cafeteria and share a meal. Staff said it was a great way to fight off cabin fever.

“You know is a cold day in January, so we wanted to show off our brand new field house, we had arts and crafts in our commons and food for families. Just really wanted to have a chance for kids to come in, run around, have a great time and go home at lunchtime, take a nap and parents can have the afternoon off,” said Jenny Pattee with Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools.

This was the first time Heelan has opened its doors to the public for a fun day and around 70 families attended the event.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories